Somerset Resident Named To RVCC Trustee Board

A Somerset man has been selected as the new Alumni Representative to the Raritan Valley Community College Board of Trustees.

Mark Negron graduated from the College in May with an Associate of Fine Arts in Dance.

While at RVCC, Negron served as president of the Orgullo Latino Club, the Latin Pride Club. In that role, he reactivated the club after the pandemic and spearheaded some popular OLC events, including Taste of Latin Culture, as well as Crecer, an event that helps prepare local Latino high school students for transition to college and career readiness.

Negron also was a member of the National Society of Leadership & Success on campus.

Negron has only been dancing for three years, yet he is an active performer, creating his own music and choreography and studying the history of dance. His main dance focuses are Modern Dance and Afrobeat.

This fall, Negron will be employed as a contractor as he continues to work on his choreography. He plans to further his dance education at Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University in the near future.





