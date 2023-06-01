Quantcast

Somerset Presbyterian Church Sets ‘Mini Prom’ For Kids

Added by Bill Bowman on May 31, 2023.
A “mini Prom” for youths aged 5 to 10 years is set for noon to 4 p.m. June 10 at Somerset Presbyterian Church, 100 John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

The event’s theme is “Midnight Summer Dreams” with prince and princess attire for all kids.

The Prom will include a red carpet, music, dancing, food, and a photo booth.

Tickets are $15 per child and $10 for parents; reservations are limited and registration closes June 9. All are welcome.

For reservations, please call Miss Pravi at (732) 397-4040 or contact the church office at (732) 249-8674.

