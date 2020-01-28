Somerset Patriots To Host National Anthem Auditions On March 7th

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots, along with Magic 98.3 FM and WCTC 1450 AM, have announced that the team will host National Anthem Auditions on Saturday, March 7th from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Bridgewater Commons Mall.



The event will be a fundraiser designed to benefit Operation Shoebox New Jersey, an all-volunteer organization dedicated to collecting donated supplies to ship care packages to U.S. troops based overseas.



There will be a $10 fee to audition, with 100% of the proceeds to benefit Operation Shoebox New Jersey. The $10 donation is tax deductible and all participants will have the opportunity to sign a letter that will be included in a care package to a soldier.



The Patriots will audition soloists and small groups during the event with up to ten winners being selected to return as finalists to sing the National Anthem in front of judges at TD Bank Ballpark at a later date. During this time the judges will have the chance to hear the finalists sing the National Anthem and give final approval to perform at the ballpark during the season.

Interested individuals can register for the auditions online by CLICKING HERE​! Any questions can be directed to Samantha Reynolds at sreynolds@somersetpatriots.com.

The Patriots are looking for participants of all ages with no prior auditioning experience for the team. Past winners are asked not to audition again as the team already has their information on file to be used again when needed. Singers will be judged on vocal talent, stage presence and their ability to perform before a large crowd.



During the auditions, each singer will have up to one minute to sing, a cappella, the song of their choice. Contestants will not be permitted to sing the National Anthem at this time. All contestants will be required to perform a song that is appropriate for a family audience.



The team will also set up a waiting list to provide a chance for singers to fill in if a registered individual cannot make the audition. All participants must pre-register with the Somerset Patriots.



The event will take place at center court on the lower level of Bridgewater Commons. In addition to the National Anthem auditions, the event will include interactive games and contests for mall patrons to win prizes, special offers for tickets and merchandise, and the ability to interact with team representatives. Sparkee The Mascot and his pal Slider will be at the mall to entertain young fans.



This is the 17th year the Patriots will be hosting National Anthem auditions and fourth time the event will take place at Bridgewater Commons.



Representatives from Operation Shoebox New Jersey will be on-site to help promote their organization and encourage additional donations for our troops.



Operation Shoebox New Jersey has shipped more than 170,000 total packages to U.S. military personnel serving in Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan and other posts in the Middle East. For more information, visit www.opshoeboxnj.org.



The Somerset Patriots will be back in action on Friday, May 1st for Opening Day at TD Bank Ballpark. Stay up to date on all the team news throughout the offseason online; on all of our social media platforms, and on our mobile app. For more information, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

About The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

With eight teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 22-year history.

For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

