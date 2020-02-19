Somerset Patriots To Extend Protective Netting At TD Bank Ballpark

Bridgewater, NJ – Following the lead of Major League Baseball and its ballparks, the Somerset Patriots have announced that the team will extend the protective netting at TD Bank Ballpark for the upcoming 2020 season.

“In listening to our fans, and following the excellent example set by Major League Baseball, we have decided it is the right time to extend the netting at the ballpark,” said Somerset Patriots Chairman Emeritus Steve Kalafer. “Our goal will always be to provide our fans with the very best experience in our clean and safe ballpark.”

According to longtime Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry, the team will add netting to the seating sections from 110 to 122 and sections 208 to 218 on the third base side and 109 to 121 and 209 to 217 on the first base side. The current netting will also be replaced to match the new product and strength.

The project is being done by Sportsfield Specialties, who also extended the netting for the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles to name a few.

“We are very excited for the new netting at the ballpark,” said Somerset Patriots Co-Chairman Josh Kalafer. “As we look forward to our next 20 years, updates to the ballpark and the overall fan experience will be necessary to help us constantly improve, while continuing to provide the highest possible level of customer service to our customers. We believe fans will really love what we have in store.”

The new netting will be the same used at Yankees Stadium and will be made of a material called Dyneema Ultra Cross Knotless Netting. The product has a special green coating that has 95% see through visibility from the seating bowl. The Dyneema netting is 15% stronger than steel and 40% stronger than aramid fibers.

“Extending the netting allows us to further our tradition of providing safe family fun,” said Somerset Patriots Co-Chairman Jonathan Kalafer. “We have seen firsthand how our groundbreaking partnership with Major League Baseball is helping to shape the present and future of the game we love on and off the field.”

This will be the second netting extension that the Somerset Patriots have done since 2017. The first added netting to sections 107, 108 and parts of sections 109 and 110.

“We are very excited about the improvements coming to TD Bank Ballpark now and in the future,” said Shanel Robinson, Somerset County Freeholder Director. “The Somerset Patriots continue to grow in prestige and reputation throughout the baseball community. Through the partnership with Major League Baseball, our hometown team has been at the forefront of the changes made in the game and ballparks around the country. It’s great to see the team’s commitment to their fans in all aspects, including fan enjoyment, engagement and safety.”

The Somerset Patriots will be back in action on Friday, May 1st for Opening Day at TD Bank Ballpark.

About The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

With eight teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 22-year history.

For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.