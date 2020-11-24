Somerset Patriots, Flemington Car & Truck Country, Clinton Honda, And Jaguar Land Rover Princeton Donate 1,000 Turkeys

Bridgewater, NJ – The Somerset Patriots, along with Flemington Car & Truck Country, Clinton Honda, and Jaguar Land Rover Princeton have made a donation of 1,000 individual turkeys with all the trimmings to local families through the Food Bank Network of Somerset County and the Flemington Area Food Pantry. The donation is expected to serve between 4,000 and 5,000 people this holiday season.

“At the dealerships and ballpark, we’ve always had the ethos ‘be kind, be fair, work hard, earn money, do good,’” said Steve Kalafer, Founding Chairman of Flemington Car & Truck Country and Clinton Honda and Chairman Emeritus of the Somerset Patriots. “While we strive to accomplish each of these goals on a daily basis throughout the year, the holiday season allows us to spend even more time being kind and doing good. We are honored and very fortunate to be able to make this donation to help those in need this holiday season.”

The team and dealerships will be making a donation to pay for the meals, consisting of turkeys and all the trimmings, to be served as complete dinners and distributed to families in need this holiday season.

“Thanksgiving is a time of year where we place extra focus on appreciating all the blessings we have in life,” said Jonathan Kalafer, Co-Owner of Flemington Car & Truck Country, Clinton Honda and Jaguar Land Rover Princeton, and Co-Chairman of the Somerset Patriots. “It is also a time to remember others who may not be as fortunate. Many in the community are struggling to put food on the table and provide for their families. We hope this donation of turkey dinners helps make the holiday a little brighter and easier for them.”

The donation was announced on Tuesday afternoon at the Food Bank of Somerset County’s main warehouse in Bound Brook and the Flemington Area Food Pantry.

“We are grateful to our community for all they have given us, and we will always do our part to give back,” added Josh Kalafer, Co-Owner of Flemington Car & Truck Country and Clinton Honda, Chairman of Jaguar Land Rover Princeton, and Co-Chairman of the Somerset Patriots. “Our family, our team, and our dealerships have always operated under the fact that we are part of a much larger, diverse, and special community beyond our doors. It’s crucial for all of us to do what we can, whenever possible, to make a difference.”

At the Food Bank of Somerset County, the Somerset Patriots were represented by Co-Chairmen Jonathan and Josh Kalafer, President/General Manager Patrick McVerry and team mascot Sparkee, and were joined by Somerset County Freeholder Director Shanel Robinson and Freeholders Brian Levine and Melonie Marano.

“Every year some of our friends and neighbors need a little bit of help to celebrate with their families, but this year with COVID-19 and the economic uncertainty so many of us face, the need is much greater,” said Somerset County Freeholder Director Shanel Robinson. “The Kalafer family has always been ones to give back to Somerset County with the Somerset Patriots and the Flemington Car and Truck Country, but this incredible gift to the Somerset County Food Bank Network is on a whole new level of generosity.”



The mission of The Food Bank Network is to distribute food and to provide other basic human needs to those less fortunate in the community in a manner which recognizes and advances self-worth and human dignity. The Food Bank Network of Somerset County is incorporated as a charitable, not-for-profit organization. The majority of their food and funding are donations provided by individuals, families, philanthropic organizations, businesses and corporations of all sizes. For more information, or to make a food or monetary donation, please visit somersetfoodbank.org.



“The Somerset County Food Bank family is so thankful for this wonderful donation of holiday meals for families in need this season,” said Food Bank Network of Somerset County. Executive Director Marie Scanell. “This gift will mean local residents in need will have full holiday meals complete with the trimmings this year at a time when so many are at risk for food insecurity.”

Flemington Car & Truck Country, Clinton Honda, and Jaguar Land Rover of Princeton were represented by Jonathan and Josh Kalafer, joined by Sparkee, Flemington Area Food Pantry Executive Director Jeannine Gorman, Raritan Township Mayor Jeff Kuhl, and Raritan Township Committeeman Gary Hazard at the Hunterdon County announcement.

