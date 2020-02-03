Somerset Patriots Bring Back Team MVP Will Kengor

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots have re-signed 2019 Team MVP and Atlantic League All-Star infielder Will Kengor for the 2020 season.



“I believe we have the right people to accomplish the high goals we have set for the team this year,” said Kengor. “I’m excited to get back to work in Somerset and help lead this team to a championship.”



Kengor enters his second season with the Somerset Patriots and his second in the Atlantic League. The 27-year old led the team last year in batting average (.321), home runs (15), RBI (65), hits (152), at-bats (474), runs (70), doubles (32), walks (60), on-base percentage (.399), slugging percentage (.492) and OPS (.890). Additionally, he ranked second on the team in games played (129) and fourth in stolen bases (22), which also marked a career high.



The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native also ranked among league leaders in a number of categories. Kengor finished the season second in the Atlantic League in batting, OBP, and hits, fourth in OPS, and fifth in slugging, doubles, extra-base hits (49) and total bases (233). He was named both a Mid-Season All-Star (he went 2-for-3 in the All-Star game with a double, walk and a run scored) and a Post-Season All-Star as the league’s top third baseman.



Kengor enjoyed a number of notable stretches during his 2019 season in Somerset. The 6’3” infielder posted a 30-game on-base streak that stretched from August 2nd to September 3rd and ranked as the second-longest streak in the league. He then followed it up with a 16-game on-base streak to end the season that began on the next day. The one game in between the two streaks was the back-end of a day-night doubleheader, which meant Kengor reached base safely in each of the final 45 game days in the 2019 season (45 of the last 46 games). He also finished the season on a 21-game home on-base streak: the longest active home on-base streak in the league.



“We are extremely excited to have Will back in 2020,” said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie. “Will came in last year as a wild card guy and we didn’t know exactly what to expect. We found out quickly he was the real deal. He went on to have a tremendous year and came up big for our club in so many ways. We look for Kengor to grow even more in year two with the Patriots. He has a great feel for the game and is also very knowledgeable.”



Prior to joining the Patriots, Kengor spent each of his last three years with the Traverse City Beach Bums (Frontier League); all three in which he was named a Mid-Season All-Star. Kengor slashed .304 with 35 home runs, 166 RBI and 25 stolen bases over his three combined seasons in Travese City, leading the team in all three categories over that stretch. Additionally, he twiced finished top 10 in the league in batting: seventh in 2018 (.311) and eighth in 2017 (.324).

Kengor played his collegiate ball at Slippery Rock University (Slippery Rock, PA). There, he ranks third all-time in batting (.394), fourth in triples (13), seventh in on-base percentage (.460) and ninth in hits (209). Additionally, Kengor hit .449 his senior season: fourth-best in the nation. He was selected in the 28th round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers.



