Somerset Patriots Announce Launch of New Mobile App

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots have announced the launch of a brand new mobile app, available now for download in the Apple App Store and for Android phones on Google Play.



“We value our fans passion for the Somerset Patriots, so we wanted to provide them an all-in-one app to follow their team and earn rewards by coming to games,” said Senior Vice President of Marketing Dave Marek.

The Patriots’ new mobile app will offer fans a sleek, updated interface and user experience. Unlike the team’s previous app, this new must-have destination will work as a one-stop shop for all-things Somerset Patriots. This spans from embedded game audio and video to deep-linked team news and easily-accessed ticket links.

App users will once again be able to follow the Patriots with unique content in one centralized location. A sharply-designed schedule will allow fans to know which promotions are on tap at TD Bank Ballpark, while the new interactive game day landing page will provide the opportunity for everyone to follow along for every pitch.

This landing page will include both the radio audio and a link to the video broadcast for every game. The radio feed will be accessible through the app and will be available for play while both surfing through the rest of the app and even while using other programs. Fans can also now easily scroll through the Patriots’ Twitter account while on the game day page and see live updates on the game while a live score populates at the top of the page, even if they do not have a Twitter account.

The popular MyRewards program will also be returning in the new app, though users will need to create a new account (points from previous apps will not carry over). New for 2020, MyRewards will be focused solely as an attendance-based incentive programs. Users will be able to “check-in” at all listed events on the app at the appropriate time to earn MyRewards points.

These listed events will not only include every home game, but every road game (added points based on travel distance), Fan Club meetings and local sponsored events. Additionally, different home games will be assigned point values based on a variety of factors to be announced.

Fans can view a live MyRewards leaderboard directly in the app and will have the ability to redeem their points for unique prizes and experiences throughout the season.

The new app also offers an interactive Fan Guide with ticket links, a re-designed roster page, staff directory, and more information on the team. There will be an interactive menu for all ballpark concession items, an easy-to-navigate online team store, and an embedded Google Map with the ballpark included inside the app for easy directions, seating charts and concession locations. Additional app-specific ticket discounts, special offers, and breaking news will populate on the main page of the app as announced.

This new app, created through a groundbreaking partnership with developers From Now On and extensive research into fan feedback, represents the latest effort by the Patriots organization to engage with their fan base on a more personal level than any other minor league baseball franchise.

Fans can download the new Somerset Patriots mobile app today by searching “Somerset Patriots Baseball” in either the App Store, on Google Play or by clicking the link below.

DOWNLOAD

The Somerset Patriots will be back in action on Friday, May 1st for Opening Day at TD Bank Ballpark. Single Game Tickets will go on sale on Monday, March 2nd, but fans can purchase Ticket Packages and Flex Tickets now to get their seats early. Stay up to date on all the team news throughout the offseason online; on all of our social media platforms, and on our mobile app. For more information, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.



About The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)



With eight teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 22-year history.



For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.