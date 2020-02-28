Somerset Patriots Announce Chuck Stewart As Team’s New Hitting Coach

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots have announced that former New Britain Bees hitting coach Chuck Stewart has been named as the team’s new Hitting Coach for the 2020 season .



“It’s been an exciting day for the Stewart family. We are so thrilled to be joining the Somerset Patriots organization,” said Stewart. “I mean no offense to any of the other teams that I have worked with, but Somerset is by far the best organization I have joined. Everyone who I have spoken with has told me Somerset is the place to be. The Patriots are a class act top to bottom and everywhere in between. I know how much winning means to the history of this franchise, and I hope to add to that winning culture this year. I couldn’t be happier to be with such a solid organization.”



Stewart enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and his second in the Atlantic League after working as the Bees’ hitting coach in 2019. There, Stewart guided a New Britain lineup that led the league in walks (549), ranked second in batting (.261), on-base percentage (.343) and OPS (.740), and third in runs (660). Additionally, the Bees struck out the second-least amount of time of any time in the league (943), trailing only the Patriots (911).

Prior to joining New Britain, the New Jersey native spent time as a coach for the Newark Bears (2012), New Jersey Jackals (2013-14) and Lincoln Salt Dogs (2015). He originally joined Newark as a hitting coach, but was promoted to manager just three days into his tenure. Stewart was also the head coach of Lincoln Park Academy in Fort Pierce, Florida before turning to professional baseball, where he totaled over 100 wins and four district titles.

“We are thrilled to announce Chuck as our new hitting coach,” said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie. “Chuck has coached at many spots including in our league last year. He is a tireless worker who just wants to help the guys get better. We are getting a guy that will bring a positive attitude every day and look forward to making the hitters better players on the field and more importantly better people off. I really enjoyed the conversations we had together throughout this process. He understands what our organization is about and expressed how much he believes in and wants to be a part of our culture.”

Stewart played his college ball at William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey and was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 25th round of the 1982 MLB draft. The former catcher spent four seasons in the Cubs organization before later turning to coaching.

The Somerset Patriots will be back in action on Friday, May 1st for Opening Day at TD Bank Ballpark. Single Game Tickets will go on sale on Monday, March 2nd, but fans can purchase Ticket Packages and Flex Tickets now to get their seats early. Stay up to date on all the team news throughout the offseason online; on all of our social media platforms, and on our mobile app. For more information, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.



About The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)



With eight teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 22-year history.



For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.