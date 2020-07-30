Somerset Patriots Announce Blockbuster Schedule For Upcoming Movie Events

Bridgewater, NJ – The Somerset Patriots have announced the upcoming schedule for their popular Summer Movie Series with seating on the field of TD Bank Ballpark.

The team will show the baseball classic Field of Dreams (PG) on Thursday, August 13th, the pop culture phenomenon Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (PG) on Thursday, August 27th, Walt Disney’s family-adventure for all ages Moana (PG) on Friday, August 28th, and one of the most beloved films of all-time, The Wizard of Oz (PG), on Saturday, August 29th. Each movie showing will begin at 7:00 pm, with the gates to TD Bank Ballpark opening at 6:00 pm.

Seating for the movies is general admission and located on the playing field as the film plays on the scoreboard’s high definition video screen. Families will be able to use blankets or lawn chairs in specially marked locations on the grass to maintain social distancing requirements.

Tickets are $10.00 each and will go on sale Wednesday, August 5th at 10:00 am exclusively on www.somersetpatriots.com. Kids four years old and over will require a ticket. There will be a maximum of eight tickets per transaction.

At this point, the Somerset Patriots are allowed to have 500 people at the ballpark as per New Jersey’s guidelines for outdoor gatherings. Should guidelines change, the number of tickets will adjust to adhere to approved capacity.

Concession stands will be open featuring a limited menu of movie favorites. No outside food and beverages will be allowed.

The Somerset Patriots Summer Movie Series is presented by RWJBarnabas Health, NJM Insurance Group, T-Mobile, PSE&G, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and NJEA.

For the safety of our staff and all patrons attending events inside TD Bank Ballpark, masks will be required upon entry to the ballpark and while walking around to restrooms, concessions, and other high traffic areas. Once you are seated on the field for the movie you may remove your mask as we have ensured proper social distancing between seating areas.

More safety information and guidelines for the events are available on www.somersetpatriots.com.

The Somerset Patriots have brought professional baseball back to New Jersey from Friday, July 17th to Saturday, August 22nd. For more information about the Somerset Patriots and the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com, follow all of the team’s social media accounts, and download the Somerset Patriots Mobile App.