Somerset Patriots Add Drive-In Showing Of The Sandlot On Thursday, June 25th

Bridgewater, NJ – Due to popular demand, the Somerset Patriots have announced an added showing of The Sandlot to the team’s Drive-In Movies series on Thursday, June 25th. The show will begin at 9:00 pm in the Red Lot located on the first base side of the ballpark. The lot will open at 7:30 pm for arrival.

Tickets for the Thursday, June 25th showing will go on sale online only on Friday, June 19th at 10:00 am on www.somersetpatriots.com. The first two showings this past weekend of the popular baseball film sold out within minutes.

Admission will be $25 per car and limited to the first 125 to purchase a spot per event. Tickets once again are limited for the event and are first come first served. Individuals will be allowed to purchase one ticket each for the event, which are expected to go very quickly. The team is encouraging interested individuals to create ticket accounts on the website to make the experience of purchasing tickets a little smoother.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the RWJBarnabas Health Emergency Response Fund to help our local health care workers.

In addition to The Sandlot, the Somerset Patriots have announced that Rookie Of The Year will be the next movie shown at the Ballpark Drive-In. Those shows will be Friday, June 26th and Saturday, June 27th at 9:00 pm each night. Those tickets will also go on sale on Friday, June 19th at 10:00 am online only at www.somersetpatriots.com.

Concession packages can be pre-ordered with tickets so they can be safely picked up in time for the start of the movie. The Basic Package is $20 and includes a bag of popcorn, two bottles of soda or water, two soft pretzels and two boxes of candy. The Ultra Package is $35 and includes two bags of popcorn, four bottles of soda or water, four soft pretzels and four boxes of candy.

An order form to choose your candy and bottled drink flavors will be emailed within 24 hours and a confirmation email that the order was placed and received will be sent to you. No food orders will be taken the day of the movie. Upon arrival in the lot, you will notify the parking attendant that you ordered food and you will be directed to the food pickup lane where your order will be given to you in your vehicle window.

To follow recommendations of health experts and government officials, movie-goers will be asked to remain in their cars during the event. Should anyone need to exit their vehicles for any reason, a mask will need to be worn if within six feet of others.

Portable restrooms are being provided by P&W Services. Patrons are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes with them.

More safety details about the event are available at somersetpatriots.com.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, The Sandlot (rated PG) is a coming-of-age story about a group of young boys growing up in California in 1962. A new, shy boy moves into the neighborhood, where he is initially rejected by the local boys because he doesn’t know how to play baseball. Soon, he learns the sport and joins the group of boys who play ball in a local sandlot, and with his new friends, he has a variety of adventures.

