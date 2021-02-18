Somerset Patriots 2021 Schedule Announced

Bridgewater, NJ – The Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have released their 2021 season schedule. Opening Day on Tuesday, May 4th will mark Somerset’s debut as a Major League-affiliated team and member of the Double-A Northeast League.

“Each step closer to the season makes the past few months since the Yankees announcement seem that much more real,” said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. “Seeing our names alongside these great minor league franchises we’ve admired for a long time is an honor we don’t take for granted. Our fans will enjoy the experiences they’ve come to love at our ballpark, now enhanced by the top prospects of the Yankees. It’s going to be an unbelievable summer.”

The Patriots will play a 120-game schedule designed to greatly improve travel due to the better geographic alignment of clubs. In addition to better working conditions for players and staff, geographic proximity will create exciting new local rivalries for fans.

“The 2021 Minor League Baseball season will preserve the unique local traditions, and the affordable fun and excitement that fans have loved for generations, while introducing more ways for fans to engage with their favorite team. As we strengthen player development, teams will continue to do what they always have: make games fun. We can’t wait for Minor League Baseball’s Opening Days in ballparks across the country,” said Morgan Sword, MLB’s Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. “This schedule represents a big step forward for our player development system. Under this new alignment and format, travel will be significantly reduced for players and coaches, with an increase in off days. We hope that these new health and wellness improvements will help players in their path to the big leagues.”

The Patriots will host 60 home games at TD Bank Ballpark from May 4th through Sunday, September 19th. Fans will be able to see Somerset take on the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies), New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays), Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox), Reading Fightin’ Phils (Philadelphia Phillies), Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians), Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates), Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles), Erie Seawolves (Detroit Tigers), Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals), and the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants).

Every time a team visits TD Bank Ballpark this season, it will be for a six-game series beginning on a Tuesday and ending on a Sunday. Similarly, this will be the case when the Patriots are on the road.

The Patriots are one of just two teams in the Double-A Northeast League that will host 10 different teams at home: Reading being the other.

Game times will be determined and announced soon. More information will be made available in the coming weeks regarding the plans for individual tickets. All dates on the schedule are subject to change.

The excitement of the Patriots partnership with the Yankees has led to over 1,000 new deposits to secure season tickets for the team. With the release of the schedule, Patriots representatives will begin the process of reaching out to the priority list to start reserving 2021 ticket plans shortly.

