Somerset Man Selected For CNN Top 10 Heroes Competition

Odei Boateng (Photo: RVCC)

A Somerset man is one CNN’s Top 10 Heroes for 2023, and is in competition for a $100,000 prize.

Odei Boateng, a native of Ghana and a graduate of Raritan Valley Community College, was selected for his international humanitarian service. Boateng is the founder and CEO of the OKB Hope Foundation.

Township residents can help Boateng in his quest for the top prize by voting for him by December 5 at https://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/cnn.heroes/vote/10/.

OKB Hope Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to bringing healthcare to the doorsteps of rural and underserved communities in Ghana using a mobile medical unit. The unit is equipped with medical equipment and supplies, medications, two traveling doctors, a nurse, and a lab technician.

Since the organization’s inception, it has provided direct medical care to more than 4,000 individuals across 52 rural communities. Additionally, through its mental health initiative, the organization has provided mental health support and resources to more than 3,000 high school students across six high schools in Ghana.

Boateng is a healthcare professional with more than five years of experience in hospital administration and operations. He has worked at New York Presbyterian Hospital and for the Henry Ford Health System.

He graduated from RVCC in 2016 with an Associate Degree in Science and Mathematics – Pre-Medical Professional. He then transferred to Cornell University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology and Society, with minors in Business and Gerontology, and a Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration. Boateng is currently working on a Master of Business Creation from The University of Utah.

Boateng and the other nine CNN Heroes are competing to receive a $100,000 prize, which will be announced live on CNN on December 10, at 8 p.m.





Your Thoughts

comments