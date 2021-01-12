Somerset Man Faces Gun Charges

A 25-year-old Somerset man faces multiple gun-related charges after a motor vehicle stop on January 8.

Police were conducting a “Quality of Life” investigation along Millstone Road, which included a motor vehicle stop on Spruce Street, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

During the investigation, police found a loaded 9mm Ruger P95 handgun in a coat pocket of a passenger in the car, according to the release.

The gun was found to be loaded with 10 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, according to the release.

The man was charged with 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and 2nd Degree Certain Persons not to Possess Weapons, according to the release.

He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 231-7100, or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



