Somerset Man Charged With Sexual Assault

A 27-year-old Henry Street man was charged with sexual assault on January 25, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Prosecutor’s Office’s press release offered no indication as to why the arrest’s announcement was delayed by nearly two weeks.

The alleged assault took place on June 19-20, 2022, according to the release.

The victim told police that she had been drinking at a Franklin home, when she later woke up in a bedroom to find the defendant on top of her.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit and detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department conducted the investigation, which resulted in the arrest.

The man was charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Assault.

