Somerset Man Among Pair Charged With July Murder

A 28-year-old Somerset man was among two who were charged in August with the July murder of a township man.

The man was arrested on August 25, after a two-month investigation into the shooting death of 27-year-old Raphael Edwards of Village Drive, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police also arrested a 29-year-old New Brunswick man on August 31 in connection with the murder, according to the release.

Police responding to a shots fired call at about 11:52 p.m. on July 7 found Edwards, who had been shot, the release said. Edwards was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Both of the men arrested were charged with 1st Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, according to the release.

The New Brunswick man was also charged with 1st Degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, according to the release.

Both men were housed at the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, pending detention hearings, according to the release.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Editor’s Note: The Franklin Reporter & Advocate does not identify suspects in criminal cases until their case has been adjudicated.



