Somerset County Relaxes Golf Restrictions
The Somerset County Park Commission (SCPC) has announced that many of the restrictions imposed due to Governor Murphy’s Executive Orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are beginning to be relaxed.
The following changes will be in effect:
- Tee times are shifting to 12 minutes starting on Saturday, June 20th (previously 16 minutes).
- All courses will have regular flags and holes. Golfers are asked to not touch the flags, leaving them in the holes until further notice.
- Putting greens are now open with no cups.
- Driving ranges are open.
Somerset County courses include: Green Knoll on Garretson Road in Bridgewater, Spooky Brook off Elizabeth Avenue in Somerset; Quail Brook on New Brunswick Road in Somerset; Warrenbrook on Warrenville Road in Warren; and Neshanic Valley on South Branch Road in Neshanic Station.
Golf Course hours of operation:
- 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM: Monday-Friday.
- 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM: Saturday, Sunday & Holidays.
For information on Park Commission programs and activities, visit www.somersetcountyparks.org or call 908-722-1200.