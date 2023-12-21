Somerset County Park Commission to Offer Free Christmas Tree Recycling

(Submitted by the Somerset County Public Information Office)

Help save the environment by recycling a Christmas tree at the Somerset County Park Commission’s free, annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program from Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, to Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Residents can drop off their trees at Colonial Park Gardens or North Branch Park. Free mulch will be available at the drop-off sites on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This program is a free, eco-friendly, and cost-effective way for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees. Mulch and woodchips collected from the recycled trees will be used throughout the park system to help nurture and protect plant life.

Drop-off Locations

The following drop-off locations are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Colonial Park Gardens, located at 156 Mettlers Road, Parking Lot F, in Somerset.

North Branch Park, located at 355 Milltown Road, at the lighted baseball field, in Bridgewater.

Christmas Tree Recycling Guidelines

Only natural trees will be accepted.

Only one tree per family will be accepted.

Trees must be free of ornaments, wires, netting, and tinsel.

Recycling wreaths and garlands will NOT be accepted.

Group deliveries and trees from dealers will NOT be accepted.

For more information about the Christmas tree recycling program, contact the Somerset County Park Commission Horticulture Department at 908-722-1200, ext. 5721. Individuals with hearing and speech impairment can call the Relay Service at 711 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday (except holidays).

Information on Somerset County Park Commission activities can be found at www.somersetcountyparks.org.





