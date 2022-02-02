Somerset County Film Commission Launches Web Site

Submitted by Somerset County Film Commission.

The Somerset County Film Commission announces the launch of its new website https://filmsomersetnj.org/ to promote the county’s various locations to film, television, and digital productions looking to shoot a short distance from New York City.

With many locations situated within New York City’s 30 mile studio zone, Somerset County is an ideal spot for productions looking to take advantage of New Jersey’s robust tax incentive program.



“The new website is a big step forward for the Somerset County Film Commission, and will help us to showcase Somerset County’s unique attributes as well as serve as a central contact point for the industry and Commission,” said Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson, who serves on the Commission. “As we enter the spring and with the hope that the pandemic is slowing down, this is a perfect time to plan any size production here in Somerset County.”



Somerset County’s diverse communities are ideally suited to be the backdrop for almost any type of production, story, or idea. The country features quaint downtowns and urban centers, untouched forests and manicured parks, distinguished historic estates and apartment complexes, rolling farmland and winding rivers, professional baseball stadiums and high school football fields, scenic back roads and major interstate highways, and lots, lots more.



The new website will house a database of these locations across the county as well as accommodations and craft service vendors, and is launching a Valentine’s Day contest to enhance and expand this database. The Film Commission is asking the public to share pictures of the most romantic locations in Somerset County by uploading them to the new website or tagging the Commission on social media with @filmsomersetnj or using the hashtag #romanticsomersetnj. The contest ends on February 28th and winners will be announced by March 4th. For more information about the contest, or to submit a photo visit: https://filmsomersetnj.org/image-contest.



The Somerset County Film Commission was created by the Somerset County Board of Commissioners in June of 2021 to assist with economic recovery for the hard-hit hospitality industry and create new employment and business opportunities. The Film Commission is supported by the Somerset County Business Partnership; the Somerset County Office of Planning, Policy and Economic Development; and the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission.



“We’re very proud that our long-standing public-private partnership with the County can support the Film Commission,” said Chris Edwards, CEO & President of the Somerset County Business Partnership. “The creation of the Film Commission is very forward-thinking and presents a great opportunity to our local businesses.”



The Commission is comprised of: Commissioner Director Robinson: Daryl Eisenberg Knegten, Owner & Managing Partner of Eisenberg/Beans Casting: Adam Scherr, Co-Founder of Nous Entertainment; and Jonathan Kalafer, Independent Film Maker, Co-Owner of the Somerset Patriots & Co-Owner of the Flemington Car & Truck Country Family of Brands.



For more information about the Somerset County Film Commission visit : https://filmsomersetnj.org or follow along on social media at Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

