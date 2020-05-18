Somerset County Businesses: Register for 2020 Virtual BizFest

Submitted by the Somerset County Business Partnership.

The Somerset County Business Partnership (SCBP) has announced that the 2020 “BizFest,” for Somerset County small businesses and residents will be held virtually on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. This will be the SCBP’s first major virtual event in its history.



To continue the tradition of Somerset County’s largest business trade show and networking event, the “Virtual BizFest” will offer a full day of networking, educational, and webinar-based events.



SCBP members will have an opportunity to promote their business to a wide array of suppliers, consultants, and residents.



“Biz Fest has traditionally been the largest business trade show in Somerset County and provides an opportunity to learn about the products and services available locally while networking and creating awareness for small businesses,” commented Chris Edwards, President/CEO of the SCBP. “We fully expect the Virtual Biz Fest to have positive results for participants, providing a platform for businesses and individuals to get fresh, new ideas as we venture into a post COVID-19 world.”



Members can purchase a virtual booth for $150, entitling them to a half hour timeslot to present a webinar, provide product or service overview, or run a general Q&A with attendees. The event is free to the business and residential community to attend. A full agenda of participants and schedule of activities will be widely circulated prior to the event.



Among the businesses participating in previous Biz Fest events are accounting firms; personal and business coaches; information technology, mailing and printing services; financial planning; real estate; credit unions and banks; human resource and staffing services; health and senior services; payroll services; cleaning services; office furniture; banquet halls; children’s services; educational services; nonprofits and nonprofit support services; restaurants; retail and recreation services.



The SCBP will offer a traditional, in-person “BizFest” in combination with the annual Somerset County Wellness Expo on Thursday, October 29, 2020.



Premier sponsors include Atlantic Health, Delta Dental, Hunterdon Healthcare, and Wells Fargo.



Attendance is free with registration required at www.scbp.org/bizfest/. For more information call 908-218, 4300 or visit www.scbp.org.

