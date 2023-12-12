SomCo, Somerset Patriots Launch County Wide Food Drive

The number of Somerset County families – including in Franklin Township – seeking assistance from local food pantries and banks is up between 50 percent and 100 percent since last year, prompting Somerset County and the Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, to announce a joint food drive to encourage donations of dollars, food, and personal care products.

The effort was recently kicked-off at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater as part of a holiday toy and food event organized by the team.

Patriots Co-Chairmen Jonathan and Josh Kalafer have announced a challenge grant, with the team and Kalafer family matching monetary donations made by the public through December 20 on a dollar-for-dollar basis, up to $25,000.

“Unfortunately, food insecurity in our area is at a point that demands immediate attention and support from our community,” Josh Kalafer said in a press release. “No one should be unable to provide food for their family or not have the assistance available to them through local food banks and organizations.”

“This is a very aggressive campaign that requires all of us to do our part to help those that are in need,” Jonathan Kalafer said in a press release. “We are challenging our entire community to step up to the plate and help us make a difference.”

Somerset County and the Patriots are offering two ways to donate:

Direct dollar donations can be made to any of four major food pantries and banks in Somerset County listed on the Somerset County website at SoCoNJ.gov/FoodBank.

Checks sent by mail will also count if the words “Somerset Challenge” are written on the memo line. Every dollar donated in these ways will be matched by the Patriots, up to a maximum of $25,000.

Alternatively, the public can donate canned or other nonperishable food and personal care items in bins located at any public library in the county, or at the TD Bank Ballpark at 860 East Main Street in Bridgewater.

“We applaud the generosity of the Somerset Patriots and the Kalafer family, in helping us raise awareness and funding to address the serious food insecurity problem we are facing this holiday season,” Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson said in a release. “High food prices and reduced Federal support have created a serious shortfall in resources to address hunger here and across the country.”



The Franklin Food Bank reports that visits are up 55 percent, from 11,000 last year to more than 17,000 this year. And the Food Bank of Somerset County reports that visits have doubled since 2021 from under 12,000 to 25,000.

Clients of food pantries in Somerset County include many people seeking assistance for the first time, as well as longer-term clients.

Participating Food Pantries and Banks

Food banks and pantries participating in the Somerset Challenge food drive include Feeding Hands Inc.; the Food Bank Network of Somerset County; My Neighbors Pantry at Zarephath Church; and the Franklin Food Bank.

