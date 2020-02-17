SomCo Dem Committee’s Black Caucus Sets Scholarship Luncheon

The Somerset County Democratic Committee Black Caucus (SCDCBC) will be hosting its Fifth Annual Scholarship Luncheon Fundraiser in honor of future political leaders from 2-6 p.m. March 7 at the Bridgewater Manor, 1251 Rout 206, Bridgewater.

Tickets for the event are $65.

Each year, Somerset County Democratic Committee hosts a luncheon to raise funds for its annual College Scholarship Fund. This Scholarship Fund was developed to support college students who reside in Somerset County, have a declared major in the field of Political Science or have demonstrated an interest in the political arena, are a US citizen and of Black African descent, and have completed at least one year of college credits by the time the award is received.

The Somerset County Future (Political) Leaders Scholarship Fund was established to offer educational opportunities to undergraduate college students of Black African descent who have made contributions to their community and engagement toward matters of their community’s socio-economic advancement in New Jersey.

The goal of the Scholarship Fund is to financially support students who endeavor to improve the lives of peoples of African descent utilizing whatever political channels available and their community’s resources.

For more information about the SCDC Black Caucus Scholarship Luncheon/Fundraiser or to donate to the Scholarship Fund, please contact scdcblackcaucus@gmail.com. For tickets to the Luncheon, please go online to scdcbc2020.eventbrite.com.



