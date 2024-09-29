Quantcast

Soggy Weather Doesn’t Deter Franklin Day Celebrants

Added by Bill Bowman on September 29, 2024.
The first Franklin Day since before the Covid-19 pandemic was scheduled for September 28, and township officials weren’t going to let rain stop that.

An estimated 1,000 people donned rain gear and umbrellas to fend off the rain to visit a number of vendors, organizations and Township tables during the 5-hour event.

Musical acts and cultural exhibits were also featured during the day.

Festival-goers could also choose from a number of food trucks selling their wares.

Following are scenes from the day:



