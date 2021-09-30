Quantcast

Sodhani Foundation Donates $3,000 For FTPS Innovation Competition

Added by Bill Bowman on September 30, 2021.
Saved under School Board, Uncategorized
Vimal Sodhani presents the donation check to Board of Education president Nancy LaCorte at the September 23 meeting.

A local charitable foundation made the first of what will be sustained donations to the school district’s Innovation Competition.

Sodhani Foundation founder Vimal Sodhani donated $3,000 at the Board of Education’s September 23 meeting.

The Innovation Competition is a STEM-(Science, Technology, Math, Engineering) based program.

There is a “need for students to take ownership of their education and provide programs such as STEM, that will prove to be a great opportunity for the students,” Sodhani said at the meeting.

“We hope that the students of Franklin Township will bring fame to the township at the local level, the state level and finally at the national level,” he said. “We look forward to the positive outcome of this very important initiative.”

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!