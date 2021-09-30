Sodhani Foundation Donates $3,000 For FTPS Innovation Competition

Vimal Sodhani presents the donation check to Board of Education president Nancy LaCorte at the September 23 meeting.

A local charitable foundation made the first of what will be sustained donations to the school district’s Innovation Competition.

Sodhani Foundation founder Vimal Sodhani donated $3,000 at the Board of Education’s September 23 meeting.

The Innovation Competition is a STEM-(Science, Technology, Math, Engineering) based program.

There is a “need for students to take ownership of their education and provide programs such as STEM, that will prove to be a great opportunity for the students,” Sodhani said at the meeting.

“We hope that the students of Franklin Township will bring fame to the township at the local level, the state level and finally at the national level,” he said. “We look forward to the positive outcome of this very important initiative.”



