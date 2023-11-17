Sodhani Foundation Donates $10K For District Invention Competition

FUNDING HIGH HOPES – Vimal Sodhani speaks to the Board of Education at its November 16 meeting, prior to donating $10,000 for the Invention Competition.

A township philanthropist has once again made a substantial donation to a special program run in the school district.

Vimal Sodhani, of the Sodhani Foundation, presented the district with a $10,000 check for the annual Invention Competition run in the schools during the Spring.

The program, which last year included elementary and middle school students, will be expanded this year to include Franklin High School students, Sodhani said.

The competition – during which teams of students identify a problem and then design and build a solution to that problem – is capped by an awards presentation during a special Board of Education meeting.

Plans are also underway to have the winning teams participate in a statewide Steam Tank competition run by the New Jersey School Boards Association.

“It’s my joy to confirm our partnership and commitment,” Sodhani told the Board prior to the check presentation.

“The students of Franklin Township stand on the threshold of an exciting opportunity, one that promises not only personal growth but the chance to showcase their collective potential to the world,” he said. “The Sodhani Foundation is investing in them, to be our future leaders and innovators. With this investment comes a challenge, a call to action and a commitment to excellence.”

“Through this program, the students have been given the tools, resources and knowledge not just to compete, but to excel,” Sodhani said. “Each one of them has the potential to make a difference not only in their own lives, but in the greater landscape of our society.”

Sodhani said the time has come for the students to compete on the state and national levels.

“Their success will echo through the halls of our schools, resonate within our community, and stand as a testament to the dedication and hard work of our township students,” he said. “We hope that one day the students of Franklin Township will bring fame to the township at the state and the national level.”

In thanking Sodhani for the donation, schools Superintendent John Ravally said the competition has become “wildly popular” with students.

“Without the Sodhani Foundation support it would not be possible,” he said. “So I look forward to the Spring when we unveil those nifty projects and all the great ideas our students have to solve the world’s problems.”







