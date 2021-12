Slight Raises In Fire District Stipends Approved By Township Council

The Township Council on December 14 approved minor stipend increases for some Fire District Commissioners for 2022.

Approved were increases from $7,500 to $7,650 for commissioners in Fire District 2 and increases from $7,584 to $7,750 for commissioners in Fire District 3.

The $8,000 stipend for commissioners in Fire District 1, the $8,500 stipend for Fire District 1’s chairman, and $300 stipend for each commissioner and $400 stipend for each officer in Fire District 4 remain the same.