Six More Cannabis Business Applications Pass Township Council Muster

Map showing where retail applications for cannabis business would be located.

Another six applications for cannabis businesses were voted on by the Township Council at its October 11 meeting.

The applicants – five of which were for retail business licenses and one of which was for a cultivator, manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor license – needed the Council’s certification that they met township regulations before their applications can be considered by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

With the new applications, there are now 43 applicants that want to open cannabis retail operations in the township, and 22 that want to open cultivator, processing, manufacturing or distribution operations here.

The retail applications are for:

Elevated Essence to be located at 757 Franklin Boulevard

Green Knight Cannabis to be located at 831 Hamilton Street

Central Jersey Dispensary to be located at 2 JFK Boulevard

Divine Greens NJ to be located at 612 Hamilton Street

Plantopia to be located at 3231 Route 27

The cultivator, processing, manufacturing or distribution application was for Blue Harvest to be located at 3 Clyde Road.

It’s not known when the CRC will approve the licenses, nor how many will be approved in the state.



