Six Mile Run Attacker Faces 16 Years In Prison After Plea Deal

Graphic: Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

A 38-year-old Raritan man faces up to 16 years in state prison after having plead guilty earlier this month to two counts of sexual assault, including one that involved a woman running on a trail in Six mile Run in 2022.

Rogelio Calyeca Postrero entered a guilty plea to two counts of 1st Degree Aggravated Sexual Assault on September 8, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Unfer the terms of the plea deal, Postrero must serve at least 85 percent of that sentence. He will also be subject to the registration and reporting requirements of Megan’s Law and the conditions of Parole Supervision for Life, according to the press release.

Postrero was arrested on August 5, 2022 for the Franklin assault, as well as a sexual assault of a woman in Duke Island Park, Bridgewater.

He was charged the day before for lewdness, after it was alleged that he was seen masturbating in front of children near the Nevius Street Bridge in Raritan Borough.

Police said that an ongoing investigation revealed that Postrero resembled composite sketches made by the NJ State Police after the Bridgewater and Franklin assaults, which occurred in July 2021 and May 2022, respectively.

The victim of the Franklin attack told police that she was running on the trail when a man dismounted the bicycle he was riding and tackled her. Police said the victim fought the man as he sexually assaulted her.

She was able to escape her attacker and call police, police said. The man was identified as an Hispanic male approximately 5’6” to 5’7”, heavier build, approximately mid 30’s, wearing black pants or shorts, a green hoodie, and a blue gator face covering, police said.

Once police determined that Postrero resembled the victim’s description and the State Police sketch, a search warrant was issued for his home, according to the release.

During that search, police found a bicycle that matched the description given by the victim, according to the release. Also, DNA evidence obtained at the scene of the Bridgewater and Franklin assaults was determined to be Postrero’s according to the release.

In addition to officers from the Franklin, Bridgewater and Raritan Borough police department, participating in the investigation were detectives from the New Jersey State Police Office of Forensic Sciences Central Regional Laboratory, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Franklin Township Resident Agency.





