Sister2Sister Plans Virtual 5K Breast Cancer Run/Walk For Life

Submitted by Sister2Sister.

On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Sister2Sister (S2S) will host a Virtual 5K Breast Cancer Run/Walk 4Life from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m.

This event is designed to raise funds, educate and bring awareness to the fight against breast cancer, celebrate survivorship; and to honor the lives of those who lost their battle. Funds raised will help support educational workshops to more than 3,000 families in Central New Jersey throughout 2021.

Most critical, a portion of the funds benefit S2S’s Breast Cancer Assistance Program (BCAP), a unique assistance program that is the primary focus of the organization. BCAP provides support services, referral services and financial assistance to underserved women facing financial challenges during chemotherapy treatment.

On July 29, Sister2Sister will hold a Zoom 5K Pep Rally Conference call on at 7pm regarding the Virtual 5K and everyone is welcome. To register, contact the organization here.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the brakes on public events – but it will not stop Sister2Sister from celebrating our 5K. The pandemic has shined a bright light on the disparities in health care and that is why, more than ever, S2S’s 5K must be held. Breast cancer patients might be at increased risk because their immune systems can be weakened by cancer and its treatment. Long-standing systemic health and social inequities have put some members of racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk of getting COVID-19.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, every year breast cancer claims the lives of approximately 40,000 US women. Annually, 220,000 women are diagnosed; among them are hardworking mothers, loyal daughters and devoted grandmothers.



