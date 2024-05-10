Updated: Single-Car Crash Results In Death

Update: The person killed in the crash was identified as 31-year-old Franklin Township resident Kristen Drayton.

One person was killed and a section of Route 27 was closed on May 9 after a car crashed into a tree near Reler Lane.

Police received a 9-1-1 call about the accident at about 9:07 a.m., according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

The victim, who was not identified, sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m., according to the release.

Both directions of Route 27 between Finnegans and Cozzens lanes were closed for about four hours, the release said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Andre Tirado at (732) 873-5533 extension 3230 or at andre.tirado@franklinnj.gov.







