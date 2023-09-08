ShopRite Specialty Spice Rub Voluntarily Recalled

Wakefern Food Corp. is voluntarily recalling its ShopRite Bowl & Basket Specialty Hawaiian Teriyaki Spice Rub due to mislabeling, according to a press release from the company.

The recall is being conducted because some of the product may contain black sesame seeds, a known allergen not listed on the ingredients label, according to the release.

The recall impacts 2.3-ounce ShopRite Bowl & Basket Specialty Hawaiian Teriyaki Spice Rub containers, with the UPC code: 04119008066. The product was sold at Wakefern supermarket banners ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer. To date, there have been no reports of illness associated with this product recall, according to the release.

“We are advising customers who purchased the recalled product to return it for an immediate refund or replacement,” Wakefern spokesperson Maureen Gillespie said in the release.

ShopRite has contacted Price Plus club card customers who purchased this product to alert them to the recall, according to the release.

For more information, customers may call 1-800-746-7748.





Your Thoughts

comments