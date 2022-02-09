SGS/HSC Players To Present ‘Frozen Jr.’

Frozen Jr., the kids’ version of the Broadway musical and movie, will be presented at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus, 1649 Amwell Road, the last two weekends in February.

The show focuses on two sisters who are princesses, Elsa and Anna. Elsa has magical powers to freeze things, and accidentally leaves her kingdom in a frozen state when she flees after inheriting the throne. The show explores the sacrifices she must make to save her kingdom and her sister.

Show dates are February 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. and February 20 and 27 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

You can also buy Kisses for the Cast online.

The show is directed by Terri Seggio, choreographed by Cherilyn Strand, with musical direction by Kiera Radvanski.

Cara Holzer and Susan McCarthy are the show’s producers.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, tickets are being sold for every other row, and masks must be worn.

