SGS/HSC Players Ready Tribute To ‘Peanuts’

Added by Bill Bowman on May 2, 2022.
Saved under Entertainment
Photo: SGS/HSC Players.

The SGS/HSC Players will present an original work, “Bound for Broadway: A Salute to Charlie Brown” the weekend of May 6.

Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. May 6 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 7 in the Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus auditorium, 1649 Amwell Road.

The show was written by the students, and is a tribute to the Peanuts characters. The plot is actors auditioning for a play, putting a fun spin on the musical genre.

Tickets are $10 each, general admission, available at the door or online at this link.

