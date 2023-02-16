SGS/HSC Players Put Finishing Touches On ‘The Wiz Jr.’

Members of the SGS/HSCC Players are fine-tuning their performances in “The Wiz Jr.” ahead of opening night on February 17.

The musical is an adaptation of the 1970’s hit, “The Wiz,” which itself was an adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

The Players troupe is comprised of students from Franklin Middle School’s Sampson G. Smith and Hamilton Street campuses.

This performance is somewhat of a revisit to the Baum story; in 2014, the SGS Players performed “The Wizard of Oz.”

The show is directed by Kiera Radvanski, and is co-produced by Vi Irizarry and Sarah Luck.

The show will be performed at 7 p.m. on February 17, 18, 24, and 25, and at 2 p.m. on February 19 and 26.

Tickets are available online at https://wiz.cheddarup.com or in-person at the show.

Here are some scenes from the February 15 dress rehearsal:






