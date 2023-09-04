September Schedule For Quail Brook Senior Center Released

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

(Hybrid) Stretching with Allison – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the day off right by stretching in a chair and then standing to keep the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy. Stretching will help maintain one’s range of motion in joints. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the senior center by an instructor and simultaneously also offered via Zoom.**

(Virtual) Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – Yoga-Meditation & Breathing with Dr. Prabha Srinivas. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being through practicing yoga and meditation. This class will help participants reduce their levels of daily stress. **For more information or to register for future classes, call 732-563-4213 or email agingquailbrook@co.somerset.nj.us.**

(NEW) Steps, Stop, Stretch: Walking Club – Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. Enjoy fresh air while moving outdoors. Participants will improve flexibility, lower blood pressure, elevate their mood, and socialize with friends. **The club takes place when the weather permits. For more information, call 732-563-4213.

Bingocize, by Trained Instructor Deborah Gibson & Susan Pfeiff, Quail Brook Senior Center Participants, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11 a.m. (through Oct. 19). Bingocize your brain and exercise your body during this fun class that combines exercise, bingo and helpful information about health. This is a fun way to get you moving and socializing. **Bingocize should only be played twice a week on non-consecutive days, and each session lasts approximately 45-60 minutes. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

(NEW) Take Control with Exercise – Wednesdays & Fridays, 10 a.m. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina in this gentle exercise program.**Participants can practice these exercises while either standing or sitting.**

Boggle Bonanza with Valerie Fryar – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Picture this –seniors yelling out mono or multi-syllabic words. It’s Boggle, and it’s fun. This game isn’t just fun it provides multiple health benefits such as boosting memory and concentration and relieving stress. Play Boggle as a warmup to prepare for Wordle!

Running with Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Play this fast-moving board game that requires a little bit of luck and a little bit of strategy. Playing Rummikub fosters social interaction, mental stimulation, and relaxation. This game is so much fun! **All skill levels are welcome.**

(Hybrid) Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout to help build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. ** This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Yoga For All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula – Thursdays, 10 a.m. Increase bone density, and improve strength, flexibility and balance while immersed in a relaxing class. Expect lots of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and will help participants gain an overall sense of well-being. **The class is open to all levels of skill and can be practiced while either standing or sitting.**

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength, and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner, and it’s a great way to maintain mental and physical health.

Mahjong Meet Up – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this fascinating game that requires skill, strategic thinking, and a little bit of luck. This is a six-week series and is open to beginners and those who need a refresher course. **For more information and to reserve a spot, contact the Quail Brook Senior Center at 732-563-4213.**

(Hybrid) Your Essence of Yoga with Raj Gupta, North American Vihangam Yoga – Fridays, 1 p.m. Learn traditional yoga poses as well as how to meditate through a combination of physical and mindful techniques. This class will help participants foster gentle self-awareness and help them obtain a level of serenity. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Sept. 1, 11 a.m. – Karaoke Kompetition. Participate in a karaoke competition for musical fun and friendship.

Sept. 5 & 19, 1 p.m. – Cornhole with the Quail Brook Senior Center Participants. Play one of the most popular bag toss games in the United States and connect with others while having fun.

Sept. 6, 11 a.m. – “Sharper Minds” by Reena Yaseen, Brandywine at Mountain Ridge. Learn ways to boost brain power with tools and activities to help achieve an active healthy brain, because maintaining a healthy brain is important for one’s health for longevity.

Sept. 7, 21 & 28, 1 p.m. – Line Dancing Instructions with Karen Jessie & Deborah Gibson, Quail Brook Senior Center Participants. Line dancing is so much fun, it doesn’t seem like exercise! You don’t need a partner and it’s an easy way to stay mentally and physically healthy. Participants will improve cardiovascular and muscular strength, coordination, and balance. **This class is appropriate for individuals with limited mobility.**

Sept. 8, 11 a.m. – Risks and Rewards by Eric Mayer, The Council on Compulsive Gambling. Learn about the risks, rewards and warning signs of a gambling addiction.

(Hybrid) September 11, 11 a.m. – Martial Your Strength: Senior Self-Defense Series by L. Greg Smith Radiant Community Athletic Productions. Learn simple and effective techniques and tips for self-defense. In this lecture and presentation, participants will find out how to be aware of their surroundings and learn evasive movement techniques and basic martial arts moves. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Sept. 11 & 18, 1 p.m. – Canasta Club – Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. Play this traditional card game that requires strategic and tactical thinking. **New members are welcome. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

Sept. 12 & 26, 1 p.m. – Wordle. Play a fun vocabulary-building game to stimulate your brain.

Sept. 13, 11 a.m. – “Women’s Education Comes to Colonial Colleges” by the Wallace House and Old Dutch Parsonage, a Historic Site in Somerset County. Learn about the first women students that brought coeducation to two women-only colleges William & Mary and Douglass College (Rutgers).

Sept. 14, 1 p.m. – Words Matter by Senior Resource Specialist Randi Goldberg, Archer Law Office. Learn what words can be considered adult bullying and find out how to help make someone feel included and happy.

Sept. 15, 11 a.m. – “Medication Safety” by Edward Greene, New Jersey Poison Center. Learn basic safety tips for storing, disposing, and using medications.

Sept. 18, 11 a.m. – “Medicare Benefits” by Regional Director, Region 2, Dr. Dara Kass, U.S. Get a brief overview of Medicare and the Inflation Reduction Act. Participants will also learn about receiving free vaccines, lower-cost prescriptions, and over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids through Medicare.

Sept. 20, 11 a.m. – “Viva Las Vegas” by Anna Nowik. Learn how hardworking migrants from China, the Mob, and Lady Luck helped shape Las Vegas into a modern global destination.

Sept. 22, 11 a.m. – “In the Driver’s Seat” by Chris Kellogg, NightingaleNJ. Learn how to be actively involved in personal healthcare decisions as a consumer. In this class, participants will better understand their health care options, the roles of providers in the hospital and community, and the difference between Medicare and Medicaid. Learn how to be an educated healthcare consumer and help control your journey.

Sept. 25, 11 a.m. – “How to Find Peace in the Midst of Stressful Living” by the Robert Wood Johnson Speakers Bureau. Learn how to find peace and happiness even when life throws a curveball.

Sept. 27, 11 a.m. – Volunteer Recognition Celebration. The senior wellness center will recognize Quail Brook’s volunteers. First, there will be a performance by John Sudia who will perform favorite country and rock. Afterward, there will be a volunteer recognition ceremony.

Sept 29, 11 a.m. – “Recycling in Somerset County” by Certified Recycling Professional Melissa Harvey, Somerset County Division of Solid Waste Management. Learn what items are accepted in Somerset County’s recycling program including household hazardous waste, electronics and personal documents. Participants will also find out what impact China has on the marketing and disposal of recyclables in the U.S.





