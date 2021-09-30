Senior Center Schedule For October

County-operated senior wellness centers, managed by the Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services, have partially opened and safeguards have been implemented as COVID-19 restrictions are easing. The county’s management team is continuing to follow state-mandated public healthcare guidelines as they assess when it will be safe to fully reopen and resume regularly scheduled onsite, indoor activities.

There will be no virtual classes/programs on Columbus Day (Oct. 11).

Social Distancing

During in-person events, masks are required for those who are not fully vaccinated and preferred when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Zoom Guidelines

Unless otherwise specified, residents age 60 and above can join any Zoom program listed in this schedule even if they are not a client at the center that is hosting the event. Zoom is a secure, video-based, user-friendly, online platform that can be accessed through a smartphone, tablet, or computer and allows residents to see and hear others.

Zoom Activity Release Forms

Participants are required to obtain and complete an Activity Release Form from the senior center they regularly attend. After submitting the form to that center, participants will receive an email with information about all Zoom classes and programs listed in this schedule. All programs are FREE for registered members!

Zoom Tutorial and Registration

Learn how to use Zoom or sign-up for a virtual tour, at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us. To register for a program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us

October Outdoor and Virtual Programs and Classes for All Senior Center Clients

October 1

Oct. 1, 11 a.m. – Heads Up, Seniors by Public Education Coordinator Kate O’Connor, Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey. Learn about the importance of protecting your brain and preventing falls. This hybrid presentation of education and socialization is designed to increase awareness about the risks and consequences of brain injury. The presentation includes materials about brain injury in seniors, and participants can have fun with their peers in an interactive game show. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

October 4-8

Oct. 4, 11 a.m. – The Chicago Institute of Art by, Senior Support Specialist, Crisis Counselor Samantha Malinger of Robert Wood Johnson Institute for Prevention & Recovery’s Hope and Healing program. Join others on a virtual tour to explore one of the most significant museums in the country, the Chicago Institute of Art. Learn about the history of vast collections of this imitable museum, which has one of the best collections of Impressionist/Post-Impressionist artwork in the world. See early artwork from around the world and through the ages including Japanese prints, pieces from Andy Warhol and other amazing works of art, artifacts, books, exhibits, and sculptures. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Oct. 4, 11 a.m. – Back to Exercise After the Pandemic by the Kessler Rehabilitation Center. Be smart and get back to exercising. In this class, participants will learn about the benefits of exercise, how to return to exercise in a safe manner, and ideas for exercising at home.

Oct. 5, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – An Artistic Rendition of Autumnal Senses with local artist and instructor Karen Haake. Embrace nature’s textured offerings and amazing scents by creating a seasonal and personal depiction of autumn by using plank board, fall silhouettes/3-D cinnamon stick candles and fall mason jars.**This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Oct. 5, 11 a.m. – “Supporting Your Immune System with Good Nutrition” by Amanda Fano, M.S., R.D.N., Far Hills Pharmacy. Did you know that eating a healthy, balanced diet can help strengthen the immune system and prevent illness? Amanda will discuss foods that can help support the immune system. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Oct. 5, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation. This class will help participants reduce their stress, control anxiety, increase attention span, and decrease age-related memory loss. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Oct. 6, 11 a.m. – Ghost Stories with Branch Manager Nannette Peterson, Somerset County Library System, Manville branch. Don’t miss these spooky stories about haunted places throughout New Jersey. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Oct. 7, 10:30 a.m. – Simply Sinatra with Paul Elwood. Enjoy a retrospective of Ol’ Blue Eyes – Frank Sinatra. Paul Elwood showcases Sinatra’s talent by discussing the history of his career through songs and movies, presenting little-known facts (Sinatra never learned to read music), including high-level music theory, and ending the presentation with Sinatra’s hits and a sing-along. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Oct. 7, 11 a.m. – Spirituality by Senior Support Specialist, Crisis Counselor Samantha Malinger, Robert Wood Johnson Institute for Prevention and Recovery’s Hope and Healing Program.Explore what builds, lifts and keeps your spirit strong – it can be faith, nature, a good friend, or even chocolate.**This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Oct. 8, 11 a.m. – “Basically Bats” by Naturalist Christa Wood, Somerset County Park Commission. Learn bat biology. Did you know these fascinating and often feared creatures are the only true flying mammals, and some species can consume approximately 600 insects per hour? Find out more interesting facts. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

October 11-15

Oct. 12, 11 a.m. – “Hoarding: Clear the Clutter” by Community Relations Associate Melissa Weiss Bressler, M.S.W., L.S.W., Unicity Homecare. Join a lively discussion on hoarding and learn how to clear the clutter out of the home. Learn practical strategies to use daily that will alleviate the “stuff” collected. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Oct. 13, 11 a.m. – “Preventing Pneumonia and the Flu” by Melissa Weiss Bressler, Unicity Homecare. Learn tips for protecting yourself from the flu and pneumonia. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Oct. 14, 11 a.m. – “Art SmART” by historical consultant and presenter, Meg Wastie. Look at well-known, famous, and familiar works of art by learning specific stories and surprising information behind memorable creations. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Council on the Arts, and is Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Oct. 15, 11 a.m. – “Arthritis” by Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health. Learn how to reduce the symptoms of arthritis such as tender and swollen joints. A speaker from Robert Wood Johnson will discuss the types and causes of arthritis that can worsen with age. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Oct. 15, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Nadeen. Join Nadeen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen certain thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

October 18-22

Oct. 18, 12 p.m. – “Fighting Back Against Parkinson’s.” Join Barbara Kelly of Rock Steady Boxing to learn how exercise that is adapted from boxing drills can help slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease, which may cause symptoms such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty walking. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Oct. 18, 2:30 p.m. – “The Early Days of Television” by Evan Weiner. Take a fascinating look back at early TV and reminisce! **This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Oct. 19, 11 a.m. – “Inspiration: RGB-Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg” by Senior Support Specialist, Crisis Counselor Samantha Malinger of Robert Wood Johnson Institute for Prevention and Recovery’s Hope and Healing Program. Discuss the inspiring Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsberg. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Oct. 19, 1 p.m. – Learn to Draw Fall Leaves with Nadeen. Learn a practical drawing method using just pencil and paper then apply the new technique and draw fall leaves. **This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Oct. 19, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation, which will help reduce stress, control anxiety, increase your attention span, and decrease age-related memory loss. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Oct. 20, 11 a.m. – “Genetics & Cancer” by Daniel Pearson, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Join Daniel Pearson to learn about the nature vs. nurture of cancer risks. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – Exploring with Watercolor. Join artist, Sam Matthews from Art Across Borders and learn different watercolor painting techniques with this fun and versatile medium and then use the newly learned techniques to paint a floral picture. All experience levels are welcome! **Supplies must be picked up from the Warrenbrook Senior Center. Other materials needed are a water cup, a plate to mix paint and paper towels. The class is limited to 24 people. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 908-753-9440. This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Council on the Arts and is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Oct. 22, 11 a.m. – “Princeton Cemetery” Eve Mandel, Historical Society of Princeton. Get into the spirit of Halloween with Eve Mandel and take a virtual tour of the Princeton Cemetery. Hear fascinating stories, accompanied by images of the final resting places for some of Princeton’s most prominent citizens, including a U.S. president, vice president, and a signer of the Declaration of Independence. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Oct. 22, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen certain thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

October 25-29

October 25, 10:30 a.m. – AARP Tax Information with Joann A. Urban. Is tax preparation too taxing for you? Join this informative AARP program and get tax assistance free of charge and find out about information for taxpayers who are over age 50-years or have low-to-moderate incomes. Tax-aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Oct. 25, 2:30 p.m. – Ageless Grace Fitness Program with Certified Ageless Grace Educators Denise Crowley, Allyson Toth & Roz Gerken. Exercise and activate all five functions of the brain while seated in a chair. This program is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, which is the ability of the brain and central nervous system to change functionally and structurally by performing a few simple exercises that will help sharpen one’s brain function. Participants will improve their strategic planning and analytical skills, memory and recall, creativity, imagination and kinesthetic thinking. Participants of all abilities are welcome. **This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Oct. 26, 11 a.m. – “Chuckles, Chortles and Giggles: The Benefits of Laughter for Seniors” by Healthy Aging Coordinator Rebecca Abenante, M.A., M.S.W., L.S.W., A.S.W-G, Morristown Medical Center, and David and Joan Powell Center for Healthy Aging Geriatric Assessment Center. Enjoy a few giggles while learning about the physical and mental health benefits of laughter, such as feeling better and living longer. Whether it is a medium-sized chuckle or a full-belly guffaw, any laughter can lift one’s spirits. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Oct. 26, 3 p.m. – Virtual Bingo. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and helping to improve short-term memory skills. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Oct. 27, 11 a.m. – Scary Fun Musicals by film historians Sam and Candy Caponegro. Take a creepy-crawly journey with Sam and Candy to enjoy thrilling musicals, such as the “Rocky Horror Show,” “The Addams Family,” and “Little Shop of Horrors” all musicals filled with wicked, whimsey, and a touch of the macabre. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Oct. 28, 11 a.m. – “Gardens of Liberty Hall” by the Liberty Hall Museum. Virtually explore Liberty Hall’s bucolic, beautifully landscaped 20-acres of gardens through drawings, maps, and aerial photographs while learning its 200-year history. Learn about the life and times of the Livingston and Kean families – the remarkable people who lived there, as well as how a French king, a man living under an alias, and a woman were determined to shape and preserve its history. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission, and is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Oct. 29, 11 a.m. – “POLST: What Is It and Should I Have One?” by Christopher Kellogg, L.S.W., Nightingale NJ Eldercare Navigators. Take an in-depth look at POLST (Practitioner Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment). Expert Christopher Kellogg will discuss the difference between a POLST Advance Directive – including the necessary steps and information to ensure the POLST is valid – and an Out-of-Hospital DNR. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Oct. 29, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen certain thinking skills that tend to wane with age such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Virtual Exercise Classes for All Senior Center Clients

(Activity Release Forms Required)

Note: An Activity Release Form and the use of a camera (audio and video) are required to participate.

Mondays, 10 a.m. – Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain the benefits of practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance while being immersed in a relaxing class. Expect a lot of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping to gain an overall sense of well-being. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-369-8700 or email AgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Mondays, 12 p.m. – Silver Strength with Rose. Join this 45-minute exercise class, where participants will practice 20 minutes of cardio (or movement), followed by 20 minutes of toning (with or without weights), then a five-minute relaxing stretch. **There will be no class on Oct. 4. This class is great for all skill levels. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 609-466-0846 or send an email to crowley@co.somerset.nj.us. The program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, 1 p.m. –The Regime Workout with Allyson. Get a head-to-toe workout by using weights at intervals combined with stretching and aerobics. This exercise will help lubricate joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation, support weight loss, lower the risk of falls and increase one’s ability to accomplish daily activities. Monday – Upper Body Routine, Wednesday – Mid Section Routine, Friday – Lower Body Routine. ** Exercises can be practiced while either standing or sitting and with or without hand weights. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing, sneakers. and bring water. To register please call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Mondays, 2 p.m. – Take Control with Exercise. This ongoing exercise program is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Participants will strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or emailagingwellness@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9 a.m. –Take Control with Exercise. This ongoing exercise program is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Participants will strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or email agingwellness@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing Techniques with Dr. Prabha Srinivas. Council for Yoga Accreditation International at the S-Vyasa University of Yogic Sciences, Bangalore India. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being and reduce stress in your life through the practice of yoga and meditation. **Participants should wear comfortable clothing that will allow for movement. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Wednesdays, 12 p.m. – Fit & Flex with Rose. Learn stretching, strength training, laughter yoga, breathing exercises and more in this FREE weekly exercise program. This class changes frequently and is suitable for all skill levels. **Class is canceled on Oct. 6. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-369-8700 or emailAgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

October 14, 21 & 28, 10:45 a.m. –Yoga for All! Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain the benefits of practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. Expect gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or emailtoth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Thursdays, 1 p.m. – Line Dancing with Linda. Join this class – it’s so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! This class will help participants strengthen their heart and muscles, achieve mental and physical health and increase their coordination and balance. **The class is suitable for people with limited mobility. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. There will be no class on Oct. 7. To register, please call 908-753-9440 or email LCheng@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Fridays, 11:30 a.m. – Zumba Gold (Chair) with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music that will inspire a hearty workout. This class is manageable for people who are age 60 and above, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine. Participants will build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart and working the hip, leg, and arm muscles as they practice fun and rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair.**A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Mondays & Fridays, 8:30 a.m. (May 3 – Oct. 25) – Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance. Learn how to prevent falls and improve your strength, mobility, and balance by practicing Tai Chi. This is a fall-prevention exercise program, designed for older adults and people with balance difficulties. **This program can accommodate individuals who need assistance with walking such as the use of a cane. No prior experience with Tai Chi is needed. Participants will learn the movements over 24 weeks in a supportive environment. Classes are currently in session, and registration is closed**

(OUTDOOR EVENT) Oct. 1, 8, 15 & 22, 10 a.m. – Fresh Air Line Dance with the Quail Brook Senior Center seniors. Want to have fun? Follow the instructions, and move-n-groove to the music. **This weekly session will be conducted outdoors, weather permitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. Pre-registration is required. To reserve your spot and for more information, call 732-563-4213.

(OUTDOOR EVENT) Oct. 28, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Quail Brook’s Outdoor Fall Festival. Pay homage to Fall. Enjoy the cooler weather, the taste of apple cider, the aroma of pumpkin mini pies, and lots of fun Fall activities. Pose for an artist for a personal caricature drawing, join the scarecrow-making contest (to be donated to the local pre-school), play Corn Hole, have your photo taken, and enjoy the freshly popped kettle corn. Wear your costume – there’s always a winner for best costume or best decorated car trunk! **Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Quail Brook Senior Center at 732-563-4213, or email agingquailbrook@co.somerset.nj.us. Parking spaces are limited so sign up now!



