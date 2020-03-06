Second Annual ‘Empty Bowls’ Fundraiser Set For March 22

Attendees will be able to pick a bowl donated by local potters. (File photo.)

The second annual “Empty Bowls” fundraiser for the Franklin Food Bank is set for 1-4 p.m. March 22.

The event, one of the largest fundraisers for the food bank, will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 20-0 Atrium Drive.

Attendees pick out hand-made ceramic bowls upon checking in, then enjoy a variety of foods donated by local restaurants.

Money raised by the event goes to help the food bank buy food for its clients. In its inaugural year, the event raised $25,000.

Among the restaurants donating their services to the event is Samudhra, located on Route 27 in Franklin Park.

“Samudhra is all about giving the best experience to each of our guests,” Samudhra’s Jyoti Pant said in a press release about the event. “As a corporate citizen we also take our responsibility to the community very seriously. That is why we at Samudhra Restaurant are participating in this year’s Empty Bowls Event.”

Jake Hasner, owner of the Corner Cafe on DeMott Lane, said in the release that “the Corner Cafe has always been committed to our community. We really take pride in making connections with our customers. The opportunity to help a great organization like the Franklin Food Bank is one we would never miss.”

The DoubleTree Hotel is a co-host of the event.

“The Hilton organization is proud to provide employment opportunities, support small businesses by sourcing local products, and help shape strong and resilient communities,” Nicole Douglas, the hotel’s caytering manager, said in the release. “We strive to ‘give back’ any way that we can, and we are honored to do so. It is important for us to work with the Franklin Food Bank in making a difference in the lives of our neighbors.“

“It is an honor to collaborate with Empty Bowls Franklin to further our mission to fight hunger,” Mike Rossi, the food bank’s development director, said in the release. “This amazing event is personalized by artists and culinary organizations on a community level. Last year was our inaugural launch with much success and this year we look forward to more.”

In addition to the food, there will be a sales table of crafter-donated pottery goods and hand-sewn placemats and bowl cozies at the event. There will also be will live entertainment.

Here’s a video describing the event: