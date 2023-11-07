Seasonal Yard Help Available For Senior, Disabled County Homeowners

FALL CLEAN-UP – Volunteers help a Somerset County senior prep their yard for another winter during Somerset County’s Annual Volunteer Fall Clean-Up. (Photo: Somerset County Office of Volunteer Services.)

Senior and disabled homeowners who need help with annual fall leaf-raking and other yard work should contact the Somerset County Office of Volunteer Services at (908) 704-6301 or email JDambeck@co.somerset.nj.us by November 9.

The County’s Annual Fall Leaf Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, November 18, 2023, and there are volunteers from service organizations, houses of worship, scouting groups, and other Somerset County residents ready to help out.

“One of the best things about Somerset County is how neighbors take care of neighbors, and the County’s Annual Fall Leaf Clean Up is a perfect example of volunteers making a difference,” Somerset County Commissioner Paul Drake, liaison to Volunteer Services, said in a press release about the service. “If you are or know of a senior or disabled homeowner who needs a hand, please reach out to us as soon as possible so we can schedule a volunteer visit.”

To be eligible for the Fall Clean-Up Project, a property must be in Somerset County, a half-acre or less, and not have a contracted landscaping service that would otherwise do the work. The occupants of the residence must be senior citizens and disabled homeowners around the county who have no other means to do yard work.





