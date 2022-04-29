Schools Superintendent Tests Positive For Covid; Suffers ‘Mild’ Symptoms

Schools Superintendent John Ravally, seen here during the school board’s March meeting, has tested positive for Covid-19. (File photo.)

Schools Superintendent John Ravally is currently in isolation, following a Covid-19 diagnosis earlier this week.

Ravally made the announcement of his illness via telephone during the April 28 Board of Education meeting.

In a text message, Ravally said that he had “mild symptoms which started (April 26), but thankfully I feel good now.”

Ravally said that he has been cleared to return to work on May 2, but he will have to wear a mask for the five days following, “same rules as rest of staff.”

Ravally said he did not think he contracted the virus in a school or the Board office.

“Since we were not in school last week and I had vacation days, likely not contracted in a school or the board office,” Ravally texted.

Still, two other staff members in the Board office “are needing to quarantine and test negative on Day 5 before returning next week,” he texted.

Ravally said they two staff members are in quarantine after being exposed to him.



