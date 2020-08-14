Schools Superintendent Receives Final Merit Bonus Payment

Schools Superintendent John Ravally received a total of $16,689.96 in merit bonuses at the August 12 Board of Education meeting.

This marks the last year that Ravally will be eligible for the bonuses. His new $230,000, 5-year contract, ratified in June, eliminates the bonuses in favor of a higher base salary than in previous contracts.

Ravally was given four goals to meet in the 2019-2020 school year, three quantitative goals and one qualitative goal. He was eligible to receive bonuses of from 1.33 percent of his base salary to 3.33 percent of his base salary for the quantitative goals, and a bonus of from 1.25 percent to 2.5 percent of his base salary for the qualitative goal.

The first quantitative goal was worth $2,614.56. Ravally earned that when 47 percent of Grade 8 students met growth targets in math.

The second quantitative goal was worth $4,580.40. Ravally earned that when 57 percent of Grade 8 students met their growth targets in reading.

The third quantitative goal was worth $4,580.40. Ravally earned that when 20 students were signed up for a newly created 3-year-old pre-school program, which will start in the 2020-21 school year.

Ravally’s sole qualitative goal was worth $4,914.60. He earned that when he worked with community stakeholders to create architectural plans for the four remaining undeveloped community spaces at the new Community Center, located at the new district offices on the former Consolata Missionaries property on Route 27.



