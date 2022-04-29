School District Slowly Returns To Normal

Now that the Covid-19 pandemic is easing into its endemic stage, with the concomitant reduction in serious infections, things are starting to return to normal in district schools.

Schools Superintendent John Ravally at the April 28 Board of Education meeting enumerated the ways in which the district is coming back to a semblance of pre-pandemic activity.

“We are returning many of our traditional end-of-the-year events such as the Prom, Grade 8 dance, the fine, visual and performing arts performances, etc., etc.,” he said. “The building principals will continue to announce dates and locations of specific events in the near future.”

The bottom line Ravally said, is “if it’s something we did prior to the pandemic, there’s a high likelihood we will be doing it in the last eight weeks” of the school year.

The pandemic has left its mark, however, said Ravally, who is currently isolating after having been diagnosed with Covid-19.

“We will be social distancing, there will be masks available for those who want them,” he said. “We will do some things outside. We are going to try to do many of the traditional things that we have in the past and return to the normal end of the year events.”

Ravally also said that since there was no need to use the three emergency days built into the calendar, they will be returned.

“The last day of the school year will be Thursday, June 23, with FHS graduation happening the morning after school lets out for summer, the morning of Friday, June 24,” he said.

“The district will be closing the entire school district on May 27, which is the Friday before Memorial Day,” he said. “We’ll reopen to custodian, maintenance on Tuesday May 31, but that will not be a school day; anyone who has the 180-day calendar will not be reporting on May 31, because that is the third day.”



