School District Revives Morning Covid-19 Checklists For Students

District parents will be required to complete shortened Covid-19 daily checklists for their students when in-person learning returns on January 18.

The forms are meant to act as “friendly reminders” to student families that they “should let the district know if their child has symptoms or exposure to Covid-19,” district spokeswoman Mary Clark wrote in an email.

The forms are slightly modified versions of checklists previously sent to parents, Clark wrote. She said that schools Superintendent John Ravally sent out a message on January 13 announcing the return to the checklist.

The screening form, Clark wrote, “lists the symptoms of Covid-19 and asks the parent/guardian to indicate if their child has any of the symptoms. It also asks the parent/guardian of a child who is not fully vaccinated for Covid-19, to indicate yes if anyone in the student’s household has Covid-19 or Covid-19 symptoms, or is under Covid-19 quarantine.”

“If the parent/guardian responds yes to either question, they would be directed to keep the child home and contact the school,” she wrote.



