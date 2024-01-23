School District Receives $175,000 In State Construction Aid

Township schools will receive more than $175,000 in aid to be used for construction and other capital needs of school buildings.

The district’s $175,572 allocation from the state Department of Education is the second-highest in Somerset County. Only Bridgewater-Raritan Regional’s $194,138 is more.

The aid is part of a $75 million state school aid package announced January 23 by Gov. Phil Murphy. Of that total, $50 million is earmarked for the 31 districts whose construction needs are overseen by the state Schools Development Authority, while the remainder is targeted to regular operating districts, according to a press release about the grants.

Districts can use these funds for emergent or capital maintenance projects or to offset eligible project or maintenance costs incurred this fiscal year, according to the release. Funding may be directed toward projects such as addressing site upgrades, HVAC repairs or replacement, renovations to the building envelope (masonry, roofing, etc.), safety and security needs, as well as building maintenance activities, the release said.

“Today’s announcement builds on our work to improve education outcomes for all New Jersey students,” Murphy said in the release. “Providing our students with a top-notch education means ensuring their classroom environments are safe and conducive to learning.”

“This funding will go toward critical school infrastructure projects throughout the state, bolstering our school communities and ensuring districts are able to meet the needs of their students,” Murphy said in the release.

“Continuing Governor Murphy’s staunch support of public education, and partnership with the School Development Authority, the funding announced today will provide necessary renovations and facility upgrades to school buildings across the state,” Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, Acting Commissioner of the Department of Education, said in the release. “Every New Jersey student and school staff member deserves a space for learning that is safe, secure, and supportive of the highest educational outcomes.”

“The steadfast support of Governor Murphy to provide New Jersey students with quality learning environments allows the SDA to disburse this state funding to maintain and improve the state’s educational infrastructure,” Manuel Da Silva, SDA Chief Executive Officer, said in the release. “The SDA is ready to expeditiously distribute these funds to help Districts offset costs associated with addressing important and necessary repairs in their schools.”

The following chart shows the aid disbursements to Somerset County school districts:







