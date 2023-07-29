School District Names New EAS Vice-Principal, FHS Dance Teacher

NEW VICE-PRINCIPAL – Edgar Vazquez Molina speaks to the Board of Education after having been named the new vice-principal at Elizabeth Avenue School.

A new vice-principal at Elizabeth Avenue School and dance teacher at Franklin High School were named by the Board of Education at its July 27 meeting.

Edgar Vazquez Molina was named as the new vice-principal at EAS, and Caylia Harris was named a new dance teacher at the high school.

Molina, formerly a teacher at Pine Grove Manor School, said he was “excited” to start his new position.

“I’m really grateful to continue to serve Franklin township and its beautiful, diverse community, and I want to tell the families, the community that they can reach out to me with any concerns, any questions, I’ll have an open door policy,” he said.

“I think my first goal at EA is to create those relations with our students and staff and their parents,” he said.

Molina said he would “like to be part of the community, events, interact with the parents, bring them on board to the school, collaborate and I know that we will make a great team.”

Molina replaces Jennifer Stein, who was named as the new principal at Franklin Park School at the Board’s June meeting.

A 2014 graduate of Franklin High School, Harris said she was following in the footsteps of her grandparents and father, who all worked for the district.

“I’m very proud to have taken this position and continue to give back to the community that raised me,” she said.

Your Thoughts

comments