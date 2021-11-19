School District Gains, Loses Elementary School Principals

Newly appointed Conerly Road principal David Heras address the school board at the November 18 meeting.

The Board of Education appointed one new school principal, and accepted the resignation of another at its November 18 meeting.

The Board appointed David Heras as the top educator at Conerly Road School. Heras, who assumes the $128,000-a-year position on January 1, 2022, succeeds former principal Donna Silva-Burnett, who has retired.

The Board also, quietly, accepted the resignation of Elizabeth Avenue School principal John Haney. Haney, who is retiring, will remain in his position through July 1, 2022.

Heras, a 23-year district veteran, told the Board that he knew he wanted to teach in Franklin when he was a student at Rutgers University.

“I have been an educator here in Franklin Township since 1998, and even did my student teaching here,” he said. “When I was at Rutgers there was a high school teacher who came to speak at my introduction to teaching class and he spoke so passionately about Franklin Township that I said I want to be wherever that man is.”

“My first vice principal was Dr. Donna Silva Burnett, and my mentor when I got my principal certificate was Dr. Donna Silver Burnett,” he said. “Being able to serve her school, carry on the strong tradition at Conerly Road School and serve the students, the families, the staff, and faculty is just an honor.”

Heras is currently the district supervisor of Elementary Language Arts and the Gifted and Talented program.



