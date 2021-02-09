School District Begins ‘Student Tutorial Period’ To Aid District Students During Pandemic

Schools Superintendent John Ravally told parents in a February 5 letter about the new, after-school tutoring program. (File photo.)

District students will be able to get extra learning time, or just words of encouragement, under a new program begun by the district.

Called a “Student Tutorial Period,” the program was developed by district administrators in conjunction with the Franklin Township Education Association, schools Superintendent John Ravally said in a February 5 letter to parents.

The extra time “will enable our teachers to connect with students for additional instruction, skill practice, or even just to provide some friendly words of encouragement,” Ravally wrote in the letter.

The tutorial period will start after the regular instruction day is completed, Ravally wrote.

“(O)ur teachers will sometimes ask a student or small group of students to remain online a little bit longer so that they can review material, reteach a skill, or even just to check in with a friendly word to see how things are going,” he wrote. “Families are asked to encourage students to take advantage of this additional opportunity when a teacher reaches out, and families are also encouraged to email or call teachers if they feel their child can benefit from additional contact time during the Student Tutorial Period.”

Ravally said that any parent with more questions should contact their building administrator.

Ravally wrote that the tutorial period is one of the strategies the district is developing “that will increase student engagement and learning while balancing it all with the challenges brought on by the pandemic.”

“We are actively monitoring data relevant to Covid-19 cases and continue to adjust protocols accordingly following guidance of local and state health agencies,” he wrote.



