School District Appoints New Instructional Technology Supervisor

A 7-year veteran of the school district was named as the new Supervisor of Instructional Technology by the Board of Education on May 26.

Amy Arsiwala will assume the $105,000 position on August 1.

Edward Ward, the current supervisor who has announced his retirement, was re-appointed for the month of July. He will be paid a pro-rated amount of his $142,946 salary.

Arsiwala has served as a Special Education teacher and instructional technology coach.

“I’m very excited to be the next supervisor of instructional technology for our district,” she said.

“I can comfortably say that I know this district and its goals from the many positions of responsibility that I’ve taken over the last seven years,” she said. “The district has so much to offer.”

Arsiwala said that her goal is to “support all the programs and district initiatives through technology. Our computer science, STEM and digital citizenship programs are something we can be proud of and I will continue to build these programs to meet the needs of all of our students.”

“I know that I have the support of the Board and administration to be successful in this role,” she said. “I hope that I can prove to you guys all that I can do for this district.”



