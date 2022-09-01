School District Administrators Awarded Merit Bonuses

Two school district administrators were awarded merit bonuses for the 2021-22 school year at the August 25 Board of Education meeting.

Jonathan Toth, the district’s outgoing business administrator, was awarded $15,124.26 in merit bonuses for meeting three goals.

Daniel Loughran, the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, was awarded $15,180.87 in merit bonuses for meeting three goals.

The goals met by Toth were acting as a construction manager and overseeing the demolition of a house on the new board property on Route 27, assisting in the renovation of the life skills lab at Franklin Middle School’s Hamilton Street campus, and assisting in the creation of a feasibility study on running student transportation with electronic buses.

Loughren’s goals were assisting all district schools in applying for the Sustainable New Jersey certification process by June, increasing response rates to a survey designed to help the district plan mental health programs for students, staff and families, and taking measures to increase by 10 percent the number of students in Grades 1-8 who meet early, on or above grade level ratings in math and English language arts.



