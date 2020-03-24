School District Adds Bus Deliveries For ‘Go Packs’

Multi-day breakfast and lunch “Go Packs” will be distributed to township students at 30 bus stops on five days in March and April, beginning March 26.

The bus deliveries are in addition to the two-day-a-week “Go Pack” distribution now ongoing from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at four township schools: Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus, Hillcrest, Elizabeth Avenue and Pine Grove Manor schools.

The bus stop delivery sites were announced in a March 23 letter from schools Superintendent John Ravally to parents.

Beyond March 26, the bus deliveries will be made on March 30 and April 2, 14 and 16.

Parents were told to “plan to be at the bus stops by 9:15 a.m.,” and that the deliveries would be completed by 10:30 a.m.

Ravally said extra food would be given out at the last delivery before Spring break begins.

“As routes are established, the bus should arrive at a given stop within 10 -15 minutes of the time that it arrived on that first day,” Ravally wrote. “To determine which bus stop is closest to your home, please click on the ‘Free Meal Information’ link on the Remote Learning Day page of the district website or call our transportation office at 732-828-6620 between the hours of 8:00am – 12:00 pm on distribution days.”

In his letter, Ravally also said that staff at township schools will be removed.

“In addition, we will no longer have office staff in our school buildings,” Ravally wrote. “Our Principals and school staff will be monitoring messages left at the school and will respond to any questions you may have. We will no longer be able to easily print Learning Module Activities. However, this past weekend we were able to distribute over 630 Chromebooks to families in need in order to help them stay connected. If you have any concerns, please reach out to your child’s Principal.”

“For those who need technology support, you can contact our Helpdesk or reach the Instructional Technology Team via our websites,” Ravally wrote.

At the March 23 Board of Education meeting, Ravally said that the district is working on the next phase of remote learning, should it be necessary after the district returns from Spring break on April 14.

Here are the delivery locations: