School Board Says Goodbye To Outgoing Members

SAYING GOODBYE – Nishita Desai and Michael Smith said their goodbyes at the December 21 Board of Education meeting.

The Board of Education December 21 said goodbye to two of its members who did not seek re-election in November.

Nishita Desai and Michael Smith were first elected to the Board in 2017.

Schools Superintendent John Ravally said that he wanted to “publicly thank Ms. Desai and Dr. Smith for their service to our school district and their support during their tenure on the Franklin Township Board of Education. Your guidance and thoughtful contributions to our work over the last several years is much appreciated, and I wish you well as you move forward onto new endeavors.”

Desai and Smith were “incredible Board members,” Board president Nancy LaCorte said.

“I was proud to serve with them,” she said. “But more importantly, they’ve been great community members, and they give right back to the community. That’s a big thing.”

“… we join the Board together and we serve as colleagues, but they’ve become friends,” she said.

Dr. Dennis Hopkins said Desai and Smith “opened their arms” to him when he became a Board member.

“I truly appreciate it,” he said. “During that first year you were able to mentor me … and show me the ropes of being a good team member. I truly appreciate that.”

“Yes, we are Board members, but I have made new friends,” he said.

“You guys have made it a pleasure to serve on the Board of Education,” Board member Walter Jackson said. “Every time I go to the convention in Atlantic City, you just sit and hear what other boards are not doing. But you guys have made it your mission and your purpose to allow us to do the work in the district. So, I truly appreciate you. You will be missed.”

Speaking to Desai, Board vice-president Ardaman Singh said, “I hope you don’t disappear. We really had great times together.”

“It’s very hard for me to say goodbye; I hope it’s a short goodbye and that we continue to see each other,” she said.

“I just want to congratulate Mike and Nishita and thank them for their years on the Board,” said Board member Laurie Merris. “I wish you both well.”

“It’s been a pleasure to work with you, I wish you the very best as you go on,” Board member Bill Grippo said.

Desai and Smith were also offered an opportunity to say goodbye.

“As my 6-year journey comes to a close, I want to express my gratitude … together we worked toward the common goal of providing excellent education to our community,” Desai said.

“I’m so proud to be a resident of this township, but I’m even more proud that I had a chance to work with each one of you, and I’ve learned more than what college every taught me,” she said.

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have had this opportunity to serve along with each one of you,” Desai said. “I want to thank everybody for allowing me a chance to serve our great township.”

“To the broader community, it’s been both a privilege and an honor to serve Franklin Township,” Smith said.

“Franklin has shown to me that despite any differences, we are all aligned in wanting the best for our kids,” he said. “Franklin works. Not perfectly, but it works.”

“We are more similar than different, and this community is a shining example of how true that is,” Smith said.

“To the staff, teachers, aides, coaches, and principals … you are a significant part of the backbone and guide for the future for our children,” he said. “Your hearts and minds are in the right place for our students.”

“It has been great to work with so many thoughtful, caring and committed people,” he said. “We are all different, but we have done great work for the district.”

Come January, the Board will welcome newcomers Erica Inocencio and Jimmie Parker III, who won their bids for the seats in November.

Their running mate, incumbent Bill Grippo, won re-election.





