School Board Returns To Hybrid Virtual/In-Person Meeting Format

Added by Bill Bowman on January 10, 2022.
Schools Superintendent John Ravally explained the meeting resolution during the Board’s reorganization session.

The remainder of Board of Education meetings for the 2021-22 school year will be held both virtually and in-person, the Board decided at its reorganization meeting.

The Board held the hybrid meetings last year, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Meetings were switched back to in-person in December.

“It’ll be a WebEx hybrid situation,” schools Superintendent John Ravally said. “We’ll still meet like we have in the past, as our schools are open we’ll continue to meet.”

“For members of the Board who can’t make it for various reasons and for members of the public who can’t make it for various reasons, they’ll have that WebEx call-in and it will be on the top of every agenda going forward, just like it was,” he said.

